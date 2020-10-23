Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ FIU

Current Records: Jacksonville State 0-1; FIU 0-2

What to Know

The FIU Panthers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. FIU is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It was close but no cigar for the Panthers as they fell 31-28 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders two weeks ago. Despite the defeat, FIU got a solid performance out of RB Shaun Peterson Jr., who rushed for two TDs and 117 yards on 15 carries. Peterson Jr. put himself on the highlight reel with a 63-yard TD scramble in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State beat the North Alabama Lions 24-17 last week.

Jacksonville State's victory lifted them to 0-1 while FIU's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll find out if Jacksonville State can add another positive mark to their record or if FIU can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Jacksonville State's step.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -175

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.