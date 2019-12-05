Florida Atlantic vs. UAB: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. UAB football game
Who's Playing
Florida Atlantic (home) vs. UAB (away)
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 9-3; UAB 9-3
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the UAB Blazers at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Florida Atlantic skips in on five wins and UAB on three.
Florida Atlantic strolled past the Southern Miss Golden Eagles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 34-17. No one put up better numbers for the Owls than TE Harrison Bryant, who really brought his A game. He caught three passes for 75 yards and three TDs.
Florida Atlantic's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected four interceptions and one fumble. The picks came courtesy of CB Meiko Dotson and LB Akileis Leroy.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UAB beat the North Texas Mean Green 26-21. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.
Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls enter the contest having picked the ball off 19 times, good for first in the nation. Less enviably, the Blazers are third worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 17 on the season. The Owls' secondary is poised to pounce all over the Blazers' passing game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Owls are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blazers.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
