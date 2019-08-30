Florida St. vs. Boise St.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Florida State vs. Boise State football game
Who's Playing
Florida St. (home) vs. Boise St. (away)
Last Season Records: Florida St. 5-7-0; Boise St. 10-3-0;
What to Know
Boise St. and Florida St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at noon on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. After a 10-3 record last year and an in the First Responder Bowl, Boise St. is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Florida St. (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Boise St. was 14th in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 31. Florida St. displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 28th in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 270.10 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the match.
Since the experts predict a loss, Boise St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.99
Odds
The Seminoles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Broncos.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Seminoles, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 4 point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
