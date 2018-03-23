Florida State's leading wide receiver from 2017 likely to miss all of spring practice

Florida State will carry on throughout spring drills without one of its top offensive playmakers. According to first-year coach Willie Taggart, receiver Nyqwan Murray is likely to miss the rest of spring with a slight meniscus tear in his knee. Murray, a senior, sustained the injury in non-contact drills.

"He won't be practicing, but he's OK," Taggart said. "He'll be out the rest of spring. Had a little knee injury, a little meniscus, I think it's a tear on the side there. He'll be back quickly."

Murray tied with Auden Tate for most receptions on the team last season (40) and became one of the more effective pass-catchers in the latter halves of each of the past two seasons. But perhaps most importantly here and now, he was a veteran presence for a mostly new-look group.

Injuries are never good, and depth during spring is almost always at a premium. As noted by Noles247, Murray's absence means FSU will be down to three scholarship wideouts -- Keith Gavin, D.J. Matthews and Tamorrion Terry -- for the rest of spring. But if there's a silver lining, the injury happened at a time when he is projected to be back and healthy for the 2018 season.

Inconsistent wide receiver play has been one of Florida State's issues in recent years and this young group now has to immediately step up in Murray's absence to get more comfortable in bigger roles.