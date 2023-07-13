Victoria Bowles has filed a lawsuit in Gwinnett County (Georgia) against both the University of Georgia Athletic Association and former defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Bowles is a former Georgia staff member who survived the car crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, ESPN reports.

The lawsuit claims the UGA Athletic Association was negligent and made false claims about the details of the incident. It also claims Carter left the scene of the accident without speaking to law enforcement officials or rendering aid, according to ESPN.

The incident occurred on Jan. 15, following Georgia's celebration of a second-straight national title. The school says LeCroy was racing Carter in a vehicle leased by the university, even though the staffers are required to turn in leased vehicles upon completing their recruiting responsibilities. Bowles was riding in the backseat of the vehicle driven by LeCroy and suffered multiple injuries as a result of the accident.

"On the evening of the Championship Celebration, LeCroy told Ms. Bowles that [LeCroy] had 'permission' to keep the SUV 'until tomorrow,'" the lawsuit states. "Numerous text messages from recruiting staff supervisors to LeCroy, Ms. Bowles and other staff members show the Association's statement is false. Recruiting staff were regularly informed they could leave their personal vehicles overnight at the Butts-Mehre football facility and permissively use Association rental vehicles through a specified cut-off date and time, unrelated to their assigned recruiting activity duties."

The lawsuit claims Carter, who was selected ninth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, left due in part to concerns about his future as a professional football player.

"As Defendant Carter was aware at the time, he was jointly responsible for the crash, and had a legal duty to remain on the scene. Instead, in part obviously fearful of bad publicity and the effect on his NFL draft status, he hoped not to be questioned or take any responsibility for his actions," the lawsuit states.

Carter pled "no contest" to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in March.