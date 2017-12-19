Four-star wideout Van Jefferson transfers to Florida from Ole Miss

Florida coach Dan Mullen is getting a new weapon in his wide receiving corps, and it's somebody he knows well.

Ole Miss wideout Van Jefferson announced Monday night that he's headed to Gainesville to play for the Gators and Mullen, who got the job at Florida after a successful nine-year run at Mississippi State.

A former four-star prospect in the Class of 2015 from Brentwood, Tennessee, Jefferson started 15 games -- including all 12 in 2017 -- for the Rebels. He caught 87 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns during his two years in Oxford and was more prolific (49 catches for 543 yards and three touchdowns) as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

The NCAA announced in December that it would tack on an additional one-year bowl ban to the one Ole Miss self-imposed due to NCAA violations in 2017, which would allow rising seniors to transfer without restriction. Ole Miss removed restrictions for contact for players exploring transfer options after some players became unhappy with normal contact restrictions.

Like former Rebel starting quarterback Shea Patterson, who announced his transfer to Michigan last week, Jefferson would still need to receive a waiver from the NCAA and the SEC to play for the Gators immediately. But there's no doubt that Mullen could use him.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder would fill a void that has existed in Gainesville for nearly a decade. The inability to stretch the field deep has haunted the Gators, who haven't had a receiver finished with over 800 receiving yards since 2014 or more than 1,000 yards since Taylor Jacobs in 2002 -- when Jefferson was six years old.