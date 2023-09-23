Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Kent State 1-2, Fresno State 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Fresno State. They will look to defend their home field on Saturday against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 10:30 p.m. ET at Valley Children's Stadium. Fresno State is coming into the game hot, having won their last 12 games.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Fresno State's strategy against Arizona State on Saturday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that Fresno State blew Arizona State out of the water with a 29-0 final score. Fresno State pushed the score to 26-0 by the end of the third, a deficit Arizona State had little chance of recovering from.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed 17 in total. All those points came courtesy of K Dylan Lynch: he added 15 points with five field goals, and another two kicking extra points. His longest was a 50-yard strike in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing six points in their last contest, Kent State made sure to put some points up on the board against CCSU on Saturday. Kent State put a hurting on CCSU at home to the tune of 38-10. The success represented a nice turnaround for Kent State who in their last game suffered a tough 28-6 loss.

Kent State can attribute much of their success to RB Gavin Garcia, who rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Garcia set a new season high mark in carries with 21. The team also got some help courtesy of QB Michael Alaimo, who rushed and threw for a touchdown.

Kent State and Fresno State pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Fresno State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 27.5 points. This contest will be their third straight against a team with a winning record (a stretch that saw them go 2-1 against the spread).

Their wins bumped Fresno State to 3-0 and Kent State to 1-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.

Odds

Fresno State is a big 27.5-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.