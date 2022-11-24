The Fresno State Bulldogs look to continue their remarkable second half turnaround as they close out the regular season against Mountain West rival, the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday night. Fresno State, 7-4, has won six straight games after defeating Nevada, 41-14 in Reno last Saturday. They will face Boise State in the conference championship game next Saturday. Wyoming, also 7-4, lost a close one at home to Boise State, 20-17. Last year, the Bulldogs shut out the Cowboys, 17-0 in Laramie. Wyoming is 6-4 against the spread, while Fresno State is 4-6 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs are favored by 15 points in the latest Fresno State vs. Wyoming odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 50.5.

Wyoming vs. Fresno State spread: Fresno State -15

Wyoming vs. Fresno State over/under: 50.5 points

Wyoming vs. Fresno State money line: Fresno State -650, Wyoming +460

What you need to know about Wyoming

The Cowboys' four game winning streak was snapped in their home finale against the Mountain West leaders, Boise State. Surprisingly the game was close although the Broncos dominated the time of possession, 36:29 to 23:31 and Wyoming only ran 48 plays as compared to Boise State's 77. Junior running back Titus Swen was the star on Saturday, rushing 19 times for 212 yards and a score. He leads the team with 964 yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 183 carries.

Wyoming has the seventh least proficient passing attack among FBS schools, averaging only 129.9 yards per game through the air. Starting quarterback Andrew Peasley missed the Boise State game due to a concussion and his backup, Jayden Clemons was not effective at all against the Broncos. Clemons completed only three of 16 passes for 30 yards and three interceptions, helping to seal the Cowboys' fate. It's unclear as to whether Peasley will be healthy enough to return this Friday against Fresno State.

What you need to know about Fresno State

The Bulldogs opened 1-4 and the season seemed to be going nowhere after star QB Jake Haener was injured in a blowout loss to USC. But Fresno State has reeled off six straight wins and gets the chance next Saturday to win its first conference championship since 2018. Since returning at the end of October, Haener's play has been brilliant. He's thrown for 1,395 yards and 12 touchdowns in those four games, while only throwing two interceptions. Haener added two touchdown runs in last week's win over Nevada. Even more impressively, the Fresno State senior QB is completing nearly 75 percent of his passes on the season and is building himself quite the tape for NFL scouts.

In last week's blowout victory over Nevada, running back Jordan Mims rushed 19 times for 156 yards and a touchdown. That performance put him over the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the first time in his Bulldogs career. Mims has also accounted for 12 touchdowns including 11 on the ground. Senior WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper topped the 100 yard receiving mark for the second straight game, catching seven passes for 136 yards against Nevada. He leads the team in 2022 with 72 catches for 971 yards and five scores.

