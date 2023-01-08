The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game takes place on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to defend their title against the TCU Horned Frogs. In perhaps the best semifinal round in the history of the CFP, Georgia defeated Ohio State 42-41 on a missed field goal at the stroke of midnight while TCU won a frenetic 51-45 battle against Michigan. Now two rosters absolutely loaded with talent will face off with a championship on the line and college football prop bettors will have plenty of opportunities to get in on the action.

Georgia quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Ohio State and the latest TCU vs. Georgia prop odds list his over/under for total passing yards at 272.5. Max Duggan was also in New York City and he's listed at +120 (risk $100 to win $120) to be an anytime touchdown scorer in the latest CFP National Championship odds. Before locking in any Georgia vs. TCU prop picks for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, be sure to see the college football prop predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Top Georgia vs. TCU props for 2023 CFP National Championship

One of Sallee's top college football prop picks for Monday's 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship: He is backing Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh to go over 28.5 receiving yards (-114).

After producing 570 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in a change-of-pace role on last year's title team, McIntosh became the main attraction out of the Georgia backfield in 2022 thanks to his elite receiving ability. In addition to rushing for 779 yards and 10 touchdowns, McIntosh caught 42 passes for 506 yards and two more scores. He's averaged 36.1 yards per game this season and has had 56 receiving yards or more in two of his last three outings.

"Wide receiver Ladd McConkey will play, but is nursing a knee injury. In fact, coach Kirby Smart was actually upset with quarterback Stetson Bennett IV for hitting McConkey on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl," Sallee told SportsLine. "McConkey was supposed to be a decoy. Tight end Darnell Washington might not play and, even if he does, won't be 100%. Those two factors, on top of McIntosh being Georgia's third-leading receiver anyway, will put McIntosh over the 50-yard mark through the air. "

