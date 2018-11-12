Georgia announces home-and-home series with Texas and Clemson ... a decade from now
And all four games will be played on campus
I have looked into the future, and in it, I have seen people wrongfully claiming that Georgia "ain't played nobody" in 2028, 2029 and 2030. Earlier this season, it was announced that Georgia and Clemson would open the 2024 season against one another in the Chik-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. Well, the two schools decided to tack another couple of games on the schedule, announcing Monday that they'd play a home-and-home series in the 2029 and 2030 seasons. And that was just part of a busy day for the Bulldogs, who also announced a home-and-home series with Texas during the 2028 and 2029 seasons.
The series between Clemson and Georgia will be played in Clemson, South Carolina, in 2029 and Athens, Georgia in 2030.
The Texas-Georgia series will be played in Austin, Texas, in 2028 and Athens in 2029. All of which means the Bulldogs will have nonconference games against both Texas and Clemson during the 2029 season. That should be good for the strength of schedule.
Of course, what's best for the fans isn't just that these games have been scheduled, but that they've all been scheduled to be played on campus.
I hope we continue to see schools schedule series like these on campus rather than at neutral sites in the future. I know the money of neutral site games is and always will be appealing, but they shouldn't come at the cost of never scheduling great nonconference matchups like these on campus.
