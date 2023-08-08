Georgia has fired recruiting staffer Victoria Bowles, a survivor in the January car crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and fellow recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. The decision comes less than one month after she filed a lawsuit against both the University of Georgia Athletic Association and former Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter alleging negligence by the association and false claims about the fatal crash. In a statement obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia said Bowles was fired for refusing to cooperate with an investigation into the fatal accident.

"Applicable policies require university employees to cooperate with internal investigations," Georgia's statement to the AJC said. "Over the course of several months, Ms. Bowles was asked — on numerous occasions — to speak with our investigators and provide information, and through her attorney, she repeatedly refused to cooperate. As a result, we were ultimately left with no choice but to terminate her employment."

Bowles was placed on unpaid leave from the athletic department in March, that after being placed on paid medical leave in the immediate aftermath of the crash. Bowles attorneys Rob Buck claims her firing came as retaliation for filing the lawsuit and criticized the university's treatment of his client.

"Tory, like all other perceived liabilities to the football program, became expendable to UGA, and despite her loyalty and meager salary, has been steamrolled," he told the AJC.

The Jan. 15 crash that resulted in the death of Willock and LeCroy came less than one week after the Bulldogs beat TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship for a second consecutive national title. LeCroy, according to the university, was racing Carter in a vehicle leased by the school. Willock and Bowles were both passengers in the vehicle, as was former Bulldogs football player Warren McCLendon, who survived along with Bowles.