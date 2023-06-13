Four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas committed to Georgia Wednesday afternoon, becoming the 19th prospect to join the Bulldogs' top-ranked 2024 recruiting class. The Ramsey, New Jersey product chose Georgia over in-state Rutgers and South Carolina. He took an official visit to Rutgers in the first weekend of June and is fresh off a trip to Georgia last week.

"I like how all the coaches are cool and I trust them," Thomas told 247Sports' Brian Dohn. "They are all close to each other. They've been coaching for a long time so everybody there is experienced."

247Sports ranks Thomas as the No. 96 prospect nationally, No. 16 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey. He had official visits scheduled for Michigan and South Carolina later in June, though he told Dohn that those will no longer take place.

The 6-foot-5 and 295-pound Thomas is the second defensive lineman to commit to Georgia this cycle, following in-state prospect Justin Greene.

"I strived for this when I was younger," Thomas said. "I always thought I wanted to play in the biggest league. I always wanted to play in the SEC since I was a little kid. I always watched the games and saw how big football was in the SEC so this is a great achievement for me."

Defensive line remains a strength for reigning national champions

Georgia won the last two national championships, and domination in the trenches is a big reason why. Not only are the Bulldogs recruiting well with at least one top-100 defensive lineman in each of the last three recruiting classes, but coach Trey Scott is developing those prospects once they reach campus.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the fourth Bulldogs defensive lineman to go in the first round in the last two years. Travon Walker (No. 1), Jordan Davis (No. 13) and Devonte Wyatt (No. 28) all went off the board on the first day in 2022. Davis won the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's best defender, and Carter was a 2022 unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC selection, despite missing significant time due to injury.