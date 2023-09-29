Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 2-2, Georgia Southern 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: NFL Network

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will look to defend their home field on Saturday against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The timing seems to be in Georgia Southern's favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while Coastal Carolina has been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

A well-balanced attack led Georgia Southern over Ball State in every quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that Georgia Southern blew Ball State out of the water with a 40-3 final score. The success represented a nice turnaround for Georgia Southern who in their last game suffered a tough 35-14 defeat.

Among those leading the charge was Davis Brin, who threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Khaleb Hood was another key contributor, picking up 107 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Georgia Southern, racking up 16 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Michael Lantz: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Coastal Carolina on Thursday, but luck did not. They took a 30-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia State.

Grayson McCall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 295 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia Southern's victory bumped their season record to 3-1 while Coastal Carolina's loss dropped theirs to 2-2.

Looking ahead, Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as both both teams haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Eagles have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 4 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Chanticleers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 3.8 per game. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 62.5 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Georgia Southern.