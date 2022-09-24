Who's Playing

Ball State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Ball State 1-2; Georgia Southern 2-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Georgia Southern Eagles are heading back home. They will take on the Ball State Cardinals at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Georgia Southern has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Eagles came up short against the UAB Blazers last week, falling 35-21. Despite the defeat, Georgia Southern got a solid performance out of RB Jalen White, who rushed for two TDs and 116 yards on 14 carries. White put himself on the highlight reel with a 71-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Ball State got themselves on the board against the Murray State Racers last week, but MSU never followed suit. Ball State made easy work of the Racers and carried off a 31 to nothing victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Cardinals had established a 24 to nothing advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Carson Steele, who rushed for one TD and 151 yards on 25 carries.

Ball State's win lifted them to 1-2 while Georgia Southern's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Ball State can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.