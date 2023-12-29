The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) seek their seventh consecutive bowl victory when they face the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (13-0) in the 2023 Orange Bowl on Saturday. Georgia, which saw its SEC-record 29-game winning streak end with a 27-24 setback against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, hasn't lost a bowl game since falling to Texas 28-21 in the 2019 Sugar Bowl. Florida State defeated Louisville 16-6 in the ACC title game and looks to post the third undefeated season in school history, However, the Seminoles will be severely depleted as many of their top players have opted out of Saturday's contest.

Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 20-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Florida State odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Florida State vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Florida State vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Florida State spread: Bulldogs -20

Georgia vs. Florida State over/under: 44 points



Georgia vs. Florida State money line: Bulldogs -1299, Seminoles +762

UGA: The Bulldogs are 4-8-1 against the spread this season

FSU: The Seminoles are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games as underdogs

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia will be looking to prove a point as it became the first team ranked No. 1 in the penultimate CFP poll not to reach the playoff. The Bulldogs are among the best in the nation on both sides of the football as they are eighth in total offense (482.9 yards) and ninth in total defense (295.2 yards allowed). They also rank ninth in scoring with an average of 38.4 points per game and are tied for eighth in points allowed (16.6).

Junior Carson Beck has been superb in his first season as Georgia's starting quarterback, completing 72.4% of his attempts for 3,738 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He is sixth in the country in passing yards and has thrown at least one TD pass in all but two of his 13 outings. Beck could be without his top target in tight end Brock Bowers, who is dealing with an ankle injury and did not travel with the team, but wideouts Dominic Lovett and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have combined to make 83 catches for 1,077 yards and seven touchdowns.

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles also have reason to feel slighted after becoming the first undefeated Power Five team to be omitted from the College Football Playoff. Florida State is 13th in the country in scoring with an average of 37 points per game and ranks 13th or higher in many defensive categories, including total defense (13th, 305.7 yards allowed). The Seminoles are tied for sixth in points permitted (15.9) and have given up 20 or fewer in nine consecutive contests.

Many of the Seminoles' key offensive players either are injured (quarterback Jordan Travis and running back Lawrance Toafili), entered the transfer portal (backup QB Tate Rodemaker), or opted out of Saturday's game (RB Trey Benson, receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive end Jared Verse). That puts an enormous amount of pressure on freshman quarterback Brock Glenn, who will be making his second career start. Glenn is 10-of-25 for 90 yards in four games this season and ran for a touchdown in Florida State's 58-13 rout of North Alabama on Nov. 18.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 52 combined points.

