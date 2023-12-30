The sixth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) hope to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in five seasons when they take on the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (13-0) on Saturday in the 2023 Orange Bowl. Georgia, which was defeated 27-24 by Alabama in the SEC Championship Game earlier this month, hasn't lost consecutive contests since falling to the Crimson Tide in the 2018 conference title game and Texas in the Sugar Bowl a month later. FSU attempts to finish with an undefeated record for just the third time in program history but won't resemble the team that cruised through its regular-season schedule as many of its key players will be missing due to injuries, the transfer portal and NFL Draft opt-outs.

Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 20-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Florida State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Florida State vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. FSU and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for FSU vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Florida State spread: Bulldogs -20

Georgia vs. Florida State over/under: 44 points



Georgia vs. Florida State money line: Bulldogs -1299, Seminoles +761

UGA: The Bulldogs are 4-8-1 against the spread this season

FSU: The Seminoles are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games as underdogs

Georgia vs. Florida State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Georgia vs. Florida State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs, who can become the first team to record 42 victories over a three-season span since Penn went 43-1 from 1895-97, possess a defense that should feast on Florida State's depleted offensive unit. Georgia is ninth in the nation in total defense (295.2 yards allowed), 11th against the pass (177.7) and eighth in points permitted (16.6). On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs rank eighth in total offense (482.9 yards) and ninth in both passing (305.6) and scoring (38.4 points).

Junior quarterback Carson Beck is sixth in the country with 3,738 passing yards in his first season as Georgia's starter. Junior tight end Brock Bowers leads the team with 56 receptions, 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches, but his status is uncertain as he battles an ankle injury, so the Bulldogs' ground attack may take center stage. Daijun Edwards has rushed for a team-leading 819 yards and 11 TDs, while fellow senior Kendall Milton has gained 686 yards on the ground and tops Georgia with 12 scoring runs. See which team to pick here.

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles also have reason to feel slighted after becoming the first undefeated Power Five team to be omitted from the College Football Playoff. Florida State is 13th in the country in scoring with an average of 37 points per game and ranks 13th or higher in many defensive categories, including total defense (13th, 305.7 yards allowed). The Seminoles are tied for sixth in points permitted (15.9) and have given up 20 or fewer in nine consecutive contests.

Many of the Seminoles' key offensive players either are injured (quarterback Jordan Travis and running back Lawrance Toafili), entered the transfer portal (backup QB Tate Rodemaker), or opted out of Saturday's game (RB Trey Benson, receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive end Jared Verse). That puts an enormous amount of pressure on freshman quarterback Brock Glenn, who will be making his second career start. Glenn is 10-of-25 for 90 yards in four games this season and ran for a touchdown in Florida State's 58-13 rout of North Alabama on Nov. 18. See which team to pick here.

How to make Georgia vs. Florida State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 52 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. Florida State, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida State vs. Georgia spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.