Who's Playing

South Florida @ Houston

Current Records: South Florida 1-6; Houston 2-3

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35 points per matchup before their game on Saturday. South Florida and the Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at TDECU Stadium. The Bulls stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

Last week, South Florida lost 34-33 to the Memphis Tigers. South Florida was up 27-13 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, a victory for Houston just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 38-10 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Houston was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Clayton Tune had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 189 yards passing.

The Bulls are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

South Florida suffered a grim 57-36 defeat to the Cougars when the teams previously met two seasons ago. Can South Florida avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 14-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won both of the games they've played against South Florida in the last six years.