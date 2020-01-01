How to watch Alabama vs. Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Alabama vs. Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Michigan @ Alabama
Current Records: Michigan 9-3; Alabama 10-2
What to Know
The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Bama and Michigan will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
It was close but no cigar for Bama as they fell 48-45 to the Auburn Tigers five weeks ago. Despite Bama's loss, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Jaylen Waddle, who snatched three receiving TDs, was the best among equals. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Waddle's 58-yard TD reception in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Michigan has to be aching after a bruising 56-27 defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes five weeks ago. RB Hassan Haskins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown. Haskins' performance made up for a slower contest against the Indiana Hoosiers six weeks ago.
Bama is now 10-2 while Michigan sits at 9-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Crimson Tide rank third in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 343.5 on average. But the Wolverines come into the game boasting the fifth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 173.8. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college football odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.
