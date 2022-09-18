Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Arizona

Current Records: North Dakota State 2-0; Arizona 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the North Dakota State Bison will be on the road. They will take on the Arizona Wildcats at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with North Dakota State going off at just a 3-point favorite.

The Bison were completely in charge last week, breezing past the North Carolina A&T Aggies 43-3 at home. The team accrued 36 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

There was early excitement for Arizona after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Mississippi State Bulldogs who ended up claiming the real prize. The Wildcats have to be aching after a bruising 39-17 loss to MSU. RB Michael Wiley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

North Dakota State's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if North Dakota State can add another positive mark to their record or if Arizona can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of North Dakota State's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.18

Odds

The Bison are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bison, as the game opened with the Bison as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.