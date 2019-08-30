How to watch Arkansas St. vs. SMU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Arkansas State vs. SMU football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas St. (home) vs. SMU (away)
Last Season Records: Arkansas St. 8-5-0; SMU 5-7-0;
What to Know
SMU and Arkansas St. will face off at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Centennial Bank Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for SMU (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. While Arkansas St. was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SMU was 27th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 271.7 on average. But Arkansas St. ranked 11th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 177.80 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close match. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Centennial Bank Stadium, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.99
Odds
The Red Wolves are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Mustangs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 3 point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 23, 2017 - SMU 44 vs. Arkansas St. 21
