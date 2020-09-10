Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Army West Point

Last Season Records: Army West Point 5-8; Louisiana-Monroe 5-7

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off against the Army West Point Black Knights at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Warhawks (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Army West Point was 5-8 last season and is coming off of a 42 to nothing victory against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders this past Saturday.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Louisiana-Monroe was third worst when it came to rushing yards allowed per game last year, with the squad giving up 252.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Louisiana-Monroe, Army West Point was third best in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 297.2 on average. So the Louisiana-Monroe squad has its work cut out for it.

Since the experts predict a loss, Louisiana-Monroe will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.