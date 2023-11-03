Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Houston 3-5, Baylor 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Baylor is on a three-game streak of home losses, Houston a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, Baylor couldn't handle Iowa State and fell 30-18.

Baylor's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Dawson Pendergrass, who gained 76 total yards and two touchdowns, and Monaray Baldwin who picked up 117 receiving yards and a touchdown. Baldwin was no stranger to the big play, connecting with a big catch that went for 69 yards.

Meanwhile, Saturday was a slow day for Houston as the team failed to score. There's no need to mince words: Houston lost to Kansas State, and Houston lost bad. The score wound up at 41-0. Houston was already down big by the end of the third quarter and they stayed that way after failing to score in the fourth.

Baylor's defeat dropped their record down to 3-5. As for Houston, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Baylor is a 4-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 57 points.

