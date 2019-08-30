How to watch Baylor vs. S.F. Austin: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Baylor vs. Stephen F. Austin football game
Who's Playing
Baylor (home) vs. S.F. Austin (away)
Last Season Records: Baylor 7-6-0; S.F. Austin 2-8-0;
What to Know
S.F. Austin and Baylor are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-8 last-season record, S.F. Austin has set their aspirations higher this season. While Baylor was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.
A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: S.F. Austin ranked 13th worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns last year, where the team accrued only seven. On the other hand, Baylor was 19th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 290 on average. So...the S.F. Austin squad has its work cut out for it.
S.F. Austin is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 38-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Baylor from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McLane Stadium, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Bears are a big 38 point favorite against the Lumberjacks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 38 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
