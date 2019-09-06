How to watch Baylor vs. UT-San Antonio: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Baylor (home) vs. UT-San Antonio (away)

Current Records: Baylor 1-0-0; UT-San Antonio 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Baylor 7-6-0; UT-San Antonio 3-9-0;

What to Know

UT-San Antonio will take on Baylor at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between UT-San Antonio and Incarnate Word, but the 58.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Roadrunners were the clear victor by a 35-7 margin over Incarnate Word. QB Frank Harris did work as he picked up 123 yards on the ground on 15 carries and threw 3 TDs.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 254 more yards than your opponent like Baylor did last Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They claimed a resounding 56-17 victory over S.F. Austin. Baylor was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UT-San Antonio ranked worst in the nation with respect to overall touchdowns last season, where the team accrued only 16. On the other hand, the Bears were 19th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 290 on average. So...the UT-San Antonio squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium, Texas

McLane Stadium, Texas TV: Fox Sports Net

Fox Sports Net Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 25 point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 27 point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Baylor and UT-San Antonio both have one win in their last two games.