How to watch C. Michigan vs. E. Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan football game
Who's Playing
C. Michigan (home) vs. E. Michigan (away)
Current Records: C. Michigan 2-3-0; E. Michigan 3-1-0
What to Know
Eastern Michigan has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Mid-American battle is on tap between Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Eagles don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6-point advantage in the spread.
The Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Central Conn. State two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 34-29 win. The over/under? 63. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Last week, Central Michigan was out to avenge their 35-10 loss to Western Michigan from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Chippewas took a hard 31-15 fall against Western Michigan. The Chippewas were down by 24 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Eastern Michigan's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Central Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Eastern Michigan are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 2 on the season. Central Michigan has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the nation in penalties, with 48 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.23
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Chippewas.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
C. Michigan and E. Michigan both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 03, 2018 - E. Michigan 17 vs. C. Michigan 7
- Nov 08, 2017 - C. Michigan 42 vs. E. Michigan 30
- Nov 22, 2016 - E. Michigan 26 vs. C. Michigan 21
- Nov 27, 2015 - C. Michigan 35 vs. E. Michigan 28
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB DFS, Week 6: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Cincinnati trolls UCF on Twitter
Cincinnati had jokes on Twitter after it defeated UCF on Friday
-
Cincinnati takes down No. 18 UCF
Cincinnati claimed its first regular season win over a ranked opponent since 2009
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 6
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 6 of the 2019 college football season
-
Tennessee to start true freshman at QB
The Vols are making the big switch ahead of Saturday's game against No. 3 Georgia in Knoxville
-
Miami vs Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech game...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game