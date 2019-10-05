How to watch C. Michigan vs. E. Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

C. Michigan (home) vs. E. Michigan (away)

Current Records: C. Michigan 2-3-0; E. Michigan 3-1-0

What to Know

Eastern Michigan has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Mid-American battle is on tap between Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Eagles don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6-point advantage in the spread.

The Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Central Conn. State two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 34-29 win. The over/under? 63. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Last week, Central Michigan was out to avenge their 35-10 loss to Western Michigan from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Chippewas took a hard 31-15 fall against Western Michigan. The Chippewas were down by 24 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Eastern Michigan's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Central Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Eastern Michigan are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 2 on the season. Central Michigan has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the nation in penalties, with 48 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.23

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Chippewas.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

C. Michigan and E. Michigan both have two wins in their last four games.