How to watch C. Michigan vs. N. Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Who's Playing
C. Michigan (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)
Current Records: C. Michigan 5-4; N. Illinois 3-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, Central Michigan is heading back home. Central Michigan and Northern Illinois will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET on Saturday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
Central Michigan suffered a grim 43-20 defeat to Buffalo on Saturday. QB Quinten Dormady wasn't much of a difference maker for the Chippewas; despite two touchdowns, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.
Meanwhile, Northern Illinois kept a clean sheet against Akron. Northern Illinois put a hurting on Akron to the tune of 49 to nothing. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 21 to nothing.
Northern Illinois' win lifted them to 3-5 while Central Michigan's loss dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if Northern Illinois' success rolls on or if the Chippewas are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
C. Michigan have won three out of their last four games against N. Illinois.
- Sep 15, 2018 - N. Illinois 24 vs. C. Michigan 16
- Nov 24, 2017 - C. Michigan 31 vs. N. Illinois 24
- Oct 15, 2016 - C. Michigan 34 vs. N. Illinois 28
- Oct 03, 2015 - C. Michigan 29 vs. N. Illinois 19
