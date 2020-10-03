Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-1; Coastal Carolina 2-0

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Arkansas State is on the road again Saturday and plays against Coastal Carolina at noon ET Oct. 3 at Brooks Stadium. The Red Wolves won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arkansas State beat the Kansas State Wildcats 35-31 three weeks ago. Among those leading the charge for Arkansas State was WR Jonathan Adams Jr., who caught eight passes for three TDs and 98 yards. Arkansas State's win came on a 17-yard TD pass from QB Layne Hatcher to Adams Jr. with only 0:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, everything went the Chanticleers' way against the Campbell Fighting Camels two weeks ago as they made off with a 43-21 victory. Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 273 yards on 16 attempts. McCall's 57-yard touchdown toss to TE Isaiah Likely in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Red Wolves going off at just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Arkansas State to 1-1 and the Chanticleers to 2-0. With a combined 937 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a 3-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas State have won all of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last six years.