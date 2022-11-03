Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Connecticut

Current Records: Massachusetts 1-7; Connecticut 4-5

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. UMass and the Connecticut Huskies will face off in an FBS Independents battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. UConn should still be feeling good after a win, while the Minutemen will be looking to regain their footing.

UMass suffered a bitter loss on Saturday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the New Mexico State Aggies. UMass fell to New Mexico State 23-13. The losing side was boosted by RB Kay'Ron Adams, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 66-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Meanwhile, the Huskies had a touchdown and change to spare in a 13-3 victory over the Boston College Eagles on Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for UConn, but QB Zion Turner led the way with one touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Turner's 62-yard TD bomb to TE Justin Joly in the first quarter.

UConn's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

UMass is now 1-7 while UConn sits at 4-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass enters the game having picked the ball off eight times, good for 36th in the nation. But the Huskies are even better: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off ten times, good for 15th in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives UConn a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.