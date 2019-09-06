How to watch Florida St. vs. UL-Monroe: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Florida St. (home) vs. UL-Monroe (away)

Current Records: Florida St. 0-1-0; UL-Monroe 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Florida St. 5-7-0; UL-Monroe 6-6-0;

What to Know

UL-Monroe will head out on the road to face off against Florida State at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 930 yards last week.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between UL-Monroe and Grambling, but the 58.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Warhawks took their contest against Grambling last week by a conclusive 31-9 score. No one put up better numbers for the Warhawks than RB Josh Johnson, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries.

Florida State couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Boise State 31-36.

UL-Monroe is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

UL-Monroe's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Florida State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if UL-Monroe can repeat their recent success or if Florida State bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 22 point favorite against the Warhawks.

Over/Under: 65