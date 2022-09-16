Who's Playing

South Florida @ No. 18 Florida

Current Records: South Florida 1-1; Florida 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the South Florida Bulls will be on the road. They will take on the Florida Gators at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Bulls are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

South Florida made easy work of the Howard Bison on Saturday and carried off a 42-20 win. Among those leading the charge for South Florida was RB Brian Battie, who rushed for one TD and 105 yards on seven carries. That touchdown -- a 60-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

Meanwhile, Florida came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, falling 26-16. QB Anthony Richardson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 40%.

South Florida's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Florida's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if South Florida's success rolls on or if Florida is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.