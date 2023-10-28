Who's Playing

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: North Carolina 6-1, Georgia Tech 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

North Carolina has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Saturday, North Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 31-27 to Virginia. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 58 point over/under.

North Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from Drake Maye, who threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Devontez Walker, who picked up 146 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech ended up a good deal behind Boston College on Saturday and lost 38-23.

The losing side was boosted by Haynes King, who rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries, and also threw for 204 yards and a touchdown. King's longest rush was for an incredible 71 yards.

The losses dropped North Carolina to 6-1 and Georgia Tech to 3-4.

As for their next game, North Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Saturday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Tar Heels have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 178.4 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Yellow Jackets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 169.1 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

North Carolina is a big 11.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 63.5 points.

Series History

Georgia Tech has won 4 out of their last 7 games against North Carolina.