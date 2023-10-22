Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Wisconsin 5-2, Illinois 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Illinois will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Wisconsin took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Illinois, who comes in off a win.

The third road match was the charm for Illinois, as they earned their first road win of the season. They had just enough and edged Maryland out 27-24. The score was all tied up 14-14 at the break, but Illinois was the better team in the second half.

Illinois' win on Saturday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Luke Altmyer, who threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Kaden Feagin, who rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 15-6 hit to the loss column at the hands of Iowa. Wisconsin gained 87 more yards on the day, but it was Iowa that made the best of use of them.

Illinois' win bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Wisconsin, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-2.

Looking forward, the game is expected to be close, with Wisconsin going off as just a 3-point favorite. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Everything went Illinois' way against Wisconsin in their previous matchup back in October of 2022 as Illinois made off with a 34-10 win. Will Illinois repeat their success, or does Wisconsin have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wisconsin is a 3-point favorite against Illinois, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Illinois.