How to watch Illinois vs. Minnesota: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)

Current records: Illinois 3-5; Minnesota 4-4

What to Know

Minnesota will challenge Illinois on the road at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Minnesota don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

Minnesota's four-game streak of losses has finally come to an end. They took their contest against Indiana last Friday 38-31. Tanner Morgan, who passed for 302 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Minnesota's success.

Meanwhile, Illinois have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their game against Maryland making it three winless games in a row. Illinois ended up on the wrong side of a painful 33-63 walloping at Maryland's hands. Illinois were surely aware of their 17.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Minnesota's win lifted them to 4-4 while Illinois's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. With four turnovers, Minnesota had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Illinois exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Illinois

Memorial Stadium, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.78

Prediction

The Golden Gophers are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

This season, Illinois are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 5-3-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Minnesota have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 4 years.