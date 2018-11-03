How to watch Illinois vs. Minnesota: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Illinois vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
Illinois Fighting Illini (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)
Current records: Illinois 3-5; Minnesota 4-4
What to Know
Minnesota will challenge Illinois on the road at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Minnesota don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.
Minnesota's four-game streak of losses has finally come to an end. They took their contest against Indiana last Friday 38-31. Tanner Morgan, who passed for 302 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Minnesota's success.
Meanwhile, Illinois have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their game against Maryland making it three winless games in a row. Illinois ended up on the wrong side of a painful 33-63 walloping at Maryland's hands. Illinois were surely aware of their 17.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Minnesota's win lifted them to 4-4 while Illinois's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. With four turnovers, Minnesota had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Illinois exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.78
Prediction
The Golden Gophers are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
This season, Illinois are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 5-3-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Minnesota have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 24 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 17
- 2016 - Illinois Fighting Illini 17 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 40
- 2015 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 32 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 23
