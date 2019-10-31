How to watch Illinois vs. Rutgers: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Illinois (home) vs. Rutgers (away)

Current Records: Illinois 4-4; Rutgers 2-6

What to Know

Rutgers is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.5 points per game. Rutgers and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was all tied up at the half for the Scarlet Knights and Liberty on Saturday, but the Scarlet Knights stepped up in the second half. Rutgers took their game against Liberty 44-34. QB Johnny Langan had a stellar game for Rutgers as he picked up 118 yards on the ground on 21 carries and threw two passing touchdowns. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Langan has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Langan scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.

As for Illinois, they won against Wisconsin last week with 24 points and they decided to stick to that point total again. The Fighting Illini strolled past Purdue with points to spare, taking the matchup 24-6. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

The Scarlet Knights are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 1-6 ATS when expected to lose.

The Scarlet Knights suffered a grim 38-17 defeat to the Fighting Illini when the two teams last met in October of last year. Can the Scarlet Knights avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 21-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Illinois have won two out of their last three games against Rutgers.