Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Michigan State 3-7, Indiana 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan State Spartans are set to square off in a Big Ten East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Indiana pushed their score all the way to 45 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of Illinois by a score of 48-45. Indiana was up 28-13 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Brendan Sorsby put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground. Donaven McCulley was another key contributor, picking up 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Michigan State was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 38-3 defeat at the hands of Ohio State. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Michigan State in their matchups with Ohio State: they've now lost eight in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Spartans weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 88 passing yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Ohio State passed for 353.

Indiana bumped their record down to 3-7 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Michigan State, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 3-7.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, Indiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Michigan State's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Michigan State when the teams last played back in November of 2022, winning 39-31. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Michigan State's Elijah Collins, who rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for Indiana to walk away with another win? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Indiana is a 4-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Indiana.