Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Wisconsin 5-3, Indiana 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

Indiana will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Indiana Hoosiers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 33-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Penn State.

Despite their loss, Indiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brendan Sorsby, who threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns on only 19 passes, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of DeQuece Carter, who picked up 104 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin ended up a good deal behind Ohio State on Saturday and lost 24-10.

Indiana's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 16.0 points per game. As for Wisconsin, their loss dropped their record down to 5-3.

Not only did Indiana and Wisconsin lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be Indiana's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 9.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Indiana and Wisconsin both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

Dec 05, 2020 - Indiana 14 vs. Wisconsin 6

Nov 04, 2017 - Wisconsin 45 vs. Indiana 17

Injury Report for Indiana

Noah Pierre: out (Undisclosed)

Max Longman: questionable (Undisclosed)

Jamier Johnson: out (Undisclosed)

Cam Camper: questionable (Undisclosed)

Brendan Sorsby: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Wisconsin