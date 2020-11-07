Who's Playing

No. 14 Michigan @ Indiana

Current Records: Michigan 1-1; Indiana 2-0

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers are 0-5 against the Michigan Wolverines since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Hoosiers and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. IU is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

IU decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 94 penalty yards. They enjoyed a cozy 37-21 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. IU QB Michael Penix Jr. was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 238 yards on 26 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 13 points for IU. K Charles Campbell delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Michigan as they fell 27-24 to the Michigan State Spartans last week. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Wolverines to swallow was that they had been favored by 21.5 points coming into the matchup. No one had a standout game offensively for Michigan, but they got scores from RB Blake Corum and RB Hassan Haskins.

Indiana's win lifted them to 2-0 while Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Hoosiers caused 5 turnovers against RU, so Michigan will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Wolverines are a 4-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Indiana in the last six years.