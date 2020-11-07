Who's Playing

Michigan State @ No. 16 Iowa

Current Records: Michigan State 1-1; Iowa 0-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Michigan State Spartans and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off at noon ET Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. MSU isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

The Spartans decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite their 100 penalty yards. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Michigan Wolverines 27-24. MSU QB Rocky Lombardi was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 323 yards on 32 attempts.

Speaking of close games: Iowa was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats last week. It could have gone either way late during winning time for the Hawkeyes or Northwestern, but it was Northwestern snatching the 21-20 victory. Iowa was up 17 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. QB Spencer Petras had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 4.32 yards per passing attempt.

Michigan State's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Iowa's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll find out if the Spartans can add another positive mark to their record or if Iowa can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Michigan State's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hawkeyes slightly, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Michigan State have won both of the games they've played against Iowa in the last six years.