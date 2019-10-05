How to watch Kansas State vs. Baylor: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kansas State (home) vs. Baylor (away)

Current Records: Kansas State 3-1-0; Baylor 4-0-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kansas State is heading back home. A Big 12 battle is on tap between Kansas State and Baylor at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kansas State is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

We saw a pretty high 60-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Last week, the Wildcats came up short against Oklahoma State last week, falling 26-13. Kansas State was down by 23-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Baylor lost to Iowa State when the two teams last met in November of last year, but they didn't allow Iowa State the same satisfaction this time around. The Bears skirted past Iowa State 23-21. The win was familiar territory for the Bears, who now have four in a row.

Baylor's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Kansas State's loss dropped them down to 3-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats haven't thrown an interception yet this season. As for the Bears, they have yet to throw a single interception, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Kansas State and Baylor both have two wins in their last four games.