How to watch Liberty vs. Syracuse: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Liberty (home) vs. Syracuse (away)

Last Season Records: Liberty 6-6-0; Syracuse 10-3-0;

What to Know

Liberty will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 18-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. Liberty and Syracuse are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. Liberty struggled last season, ending up 6-6. On the other hand, after a 10-3 record last year and a win in the Camping World Bowl, Syracuse is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Liberty was 24th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 30. But Syracuse was even better: they ranked eighth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 38 overall. We'll see if that edge gives Syracuse a route to victory.

The Liberty sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium, Virginia

Williams Stadium, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Orange are a big 18.5 point favorite against the Flames.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 17.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.