How to watch Maryland vs. Penn State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game

Maryland (home) vs. No. 12 Penn State (away)

Current Records: Maryland 2-1-0; Penn State 3-0-0

Penn State is 4-0 against Maryland since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Penn State's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Maryland at 8 p.m. ET at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The Nittany Lions don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Penn State might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They walked away with a 17-10 victory over Pittsburgh. No one put up better numbers for the Nittany Lions than RB Journey Brown, who really brought his A game. He picked up 109 yards on the ground on ten carries. Brown didn't help his team much against Buffalo three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Maryland and Temple couldn't quite live up to the 66-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. It was a hard-fought game, but Maryland had to settle for a 20-17 loss against Temple two weeks ago. The result was an unpleasant reminder to the Terrapins of the 35-14 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 15 of last year.

Penn State's win lifted them to 3-0 while Maryland's loss dropped them down to 2-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Terrapins haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. As for the Nittany Lions, they rank second in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 3 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Fox Sports 1

The Nittany Lions are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 60

Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Maryland in the last five years.