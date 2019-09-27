How to watch Maryland vs. Penn State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game

How to watch Maryland vs. Penn State football game

Who's Playing

Maryland (home) vs. No. 12 Penn State (away)

Current Records: Maryland 2-1-0; Penn State 3-0-0

What to Know

Penn State is 4-0 against Maryland since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Penn State's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Maryland at 8 p.m. ET at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The Nittany Lions don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Penn State might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They walked away with a 17-10 victory over Pittsburgh. No one put up better numbers for the Nittany Lions than RB Journey Brown, who really brought his A game. He picked up 109 yards on the ground on ten carries. Brown didn't help his team much against Buffalo three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Maryland and Temple couldn't quite live up to the 66-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. It was a hard-fought game, but Maryland had to settle for a 20-17 loss against Temple two weeks ago. The result was an unpleasant reminder to the Terrapins of the 35-14 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 15 of last year.

Penn State's win lifted them to 3-0 while Maryland's loss dropped them down to 2-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Terrapins haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. As for the Nittany Lions, they rank second in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 3 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Maryland in the last five years.

  • Nov 24, 2018 - Penn State 38 vs. Maryland 3
  • Nov 25, 2017 - Penn State 66 vs. Maryland 3
  • Oct 08, 2016 - Penn State 38 vs. Maryland 14
  • Oct 24, 2015 - Penn State 31 vs. Maryland 30

