3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, Miami (FL) looks much better today on their home field. They have jumped out to a 28-23 lead against Louisville. Miami (FL)'s offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Saturday with time still left to play.

If Miami (FL) keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-4 in no time. On the other hand, Louisville will have to make due with a 9-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

No. 10 Louisville Cardinals @ Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Current Records: Louisville 9-1, Miami (FL) 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Miami (FL) will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Last Saturday, Miami (FL) came up short against Florida State and fell 27-20. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miami (FL) in their matchups with Florida State: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, Miami (FL) saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jacolby George, who picked up 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. George's longest reception was for an incredible 85 yards. Emory Williams was another key contributor, throwing for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Louisville waltzed into last Thursday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against Virginia by a score of 31-24.

Louisville can attribute much of their success to Isaac Guerendo, who rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on only six carries. Another player making a difference was Jack Plummer, who threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami (FL) bumped their record down to 6-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Louisville, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

While only Miami (FL) took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with Louisville going off as just a 1-point favorite. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Hurricanes have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 172 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Cardinals struggle in that department as they've been even better at 189.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Louisville is a slight 1-point favorite against Miami (FL), according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Miami (FL) has won both of the games they've played against Louisville in the last 4 years.

Sep 19, 2020 - Miami (FL) 47 vs. Louisville 34

Nov 09, 2019 - Miami (FL) 52 vs. Louisville 27

Injury Report for Miami (FL)

Zion Nelson: out (Knee)

Jonathan Denis: out (Undisclosed)

Akheem Mesidor: out (Lower Body)

Elijah Arroyo: questionable (Undisclosed)

Ajay Allen: probable (Undisclosed)

Nyjalik Kelly: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Samson Okunlola: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Emory Williams: Out for the Season (Arm)

Injury Report for Louisville