Who's Playing

No. 10 Indiana @ Michigan State

Current Records: Indiana 3-0; Michigan State 1-2

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Michigan State Spartans and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 1 of 2016. IU and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. The Hoosiers are looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

IU strolled past the Michigan Wolverines with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 38-21. IU QB Michael Penix Jr. was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 342 yards on 50 attempts.

Meanwhile, MSU was pulverized by the Iowa Hawkeyes 49-7 on Saturday. MSU was down 42-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Rocky Lombardi had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 45.95%.

The Hoosiers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

IU is now a perfect 3-0 while the Spartans sit at 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IU is 13th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 89.3 on average. MSUs have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 78.3 on average. Yards on the ground might be real commodity in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan State have won four out of their last five games against Indiana.