Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Michigan State

Current Records: Rutgers 4-5; Michigan State 4-5

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 1-6 against the Michigan State Spartans since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. RU and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans should still be riding high after a win, while the Scarlet Knights will be looking to right the ship.

RU's and the Michigan Wolverines' game last week was up for grabs at halftime, but RU was thoroughly outmatched 38 to nothing in the second half. RU was dealt a punishing 52-17 defeat at the hands of the Wolverines. RU was down 42-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Gavin Wimsatt had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 48.28%.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, the Spartans have finally found some success away from home. They took their contest against the Illinois Fighting Illini last week 23-15. No one had a standout game offensively for MSU, but they got scores from WR Tre Mosley, WR Jayden Reed, and RB Jarek Broussard.

RU is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Scarlet Knights against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

RU and MSU now sit at an identical 4-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: RU comes into the matchup boasting the 15th fewest yards allowed per game in the nation at 306.8. As for MSU, they enter the matchup with only nine rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 22nd best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Michigan State have won six out of their last seven games against Rutgers.