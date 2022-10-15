Who's Playing

No. 10 Penn State @ No. 5 Michigan

Current Records: Penn State 5-0; Michigan 6-0

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Penn State and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Nittany Lions 14.8, Michigan 11.33), so any points scored will be well earned.

Penn State bagged a 17-7 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Penn State, but they got scores from TE Brenton Strange and RB Nicholas Singleton.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Michigan proved too difficult a challenge. The Wolverines blew past the Hoosiers 31-10. The score was all tied up at the break 10-10, but Michigan was the better team in the second half. It was another big night for their QB J.J. McCarthy, who passed for three TDs and 304 yards on 36 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for McCarthy this season.

The Nittany Lions are expected to lose this next one by 7. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 2-2 all in all.

Their wins bumped Penn State to 5-0 and Michigan to 6-0. Giving up five turnovers, Penn State had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Michigan can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

Odds

The Wolverines are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Michigan have won four out of their last seven games against Penn State.