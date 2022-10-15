Who's Playing
No. 10 Penn State @ No. 5 Michigan
Current Records: Penn State 5-0; Michigan 6-0
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Penn State and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Nittany Lions 14.8, Michigan 11.33), so any points scored will be well earned.
Penn State bagged a 17-7 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Penn State, but they got scores from TE Brenton Strange and RB Nicholas Singleton.
Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Michigan proved too difficult a challenge. The Wolverines blew past the Hoosiers 31-10. The score was all tied up at the break 10-10, but Michigan was the better team in the second half. It was another big night for their QB J.J. McCarthy, who passed for three TDs and 304 yards on 36 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for McCarthy this season.
The Nittany Lions are expected to lose this next one by 7. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 2-2 all in all.
Their wins bumped Penn State to 5-0 and Michigan to 6-0. Giving up five turnovers, Penn State had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Michigan can exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolverines are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Michigan have won four out of their last seven games against Penn State.
- Nov 13, 2021 - Michigan 21 vs. Penn State 17
- Nov 28, 2020 - Penn State 27 vs. Michigan 17
- Oct 19, 2019 - Penn State 28 vs. Michigan 21
- Nov 03, 2018 - Michigan 42 vs. Penn State 7
- Oct 21, 2017 - Penn State 42 vs. Michigan 13
- Sep 24, 2016 - Michigan 49 vs. Penn State 10
- Nov 21, 2015 - Michigan 28 vs. Penn State 16