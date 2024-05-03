Patrick Mahomes feels good about the Chiefs' odds at becoming the first team in history to win three straight Super Bowls. Kansas City's star quarterback has all but guaranteed that the Chiefs will be hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy again at the end of the 2024 season.

"Next year in New Orleans, we're gonna do it again," Mahomes said on the "Impaulsive with Logan Paul" podcast. "I'm putting it on the table. We're gonna do it again. I'm telling you now."

Mahomes' confidence shouldn't come as a surprise, given how easy he's made everything look since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback back in 2018. Over that span, the Chiefs have played in every AFC Championship Game (including hosting a record five straight AFC title games), have won four AFC titles and three of the past five Super Bowls.

Over that same time span, Mahomes has become one of the most decorated players in league history. Still just 28 years old, Mahomes already has two league and three Super Bowl MVP awards on his trophy case. He's one of just five starting quarterbacks in NFL history with three Super Bowl wins.

While Mahomes still considers Tom Brady to be the greatest quarterback of all-time, he would add a major feather to his cap if he was able to become the first quarterback to win three straight Super Bowls.

Can the Chiefs do it? It'll be tough; there's a reason why it's never been done before despite several teams giving it their best shot. Injuries will undoubtedly play a factor in whether or not the Chiefs can do it, as injuries played a big role in the 1976 Steelers and 1990 49ers coming up just short of winning the coveted three-peat.

The Chiefs' three-peat quest has already hit its first speed bump. Mahomes' top wide receiver, Rashee Rice, is expected to be suspended for multiple games this season stemming from his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash. Kansas City's brass, likely anticipating this, used its first-pick in last week's NFL Draft on former Texas wideout Xavier Worthy, who ran an NFL Scouting Combine record of 4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash.