Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Purdue 2-5, Nebraska 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to square off in a Big Ten West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 28th at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Purdue is expected to lose this one by two points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Purdue gave up the first points and the most points two weeks ago. They took a serious blow against Ohio State, falling 41-7. Purdue was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 20-0.

Meanwhile, Nebraska was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Nebraska.

Nobody from Nebraska had a standout game, but they got scores from Heinrich Haarberg and Malachi Coleman.

Nebraska's defense made their presence known, laying out the QB eight times. Leading the way was Nash Hutmacher and his 2.5 sacks.

Purdue has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season. As for Nebraska, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

While only Purdue took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward to Saturday, the contest is expected to be close, with Nebraska going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. Bettors picking Purdue against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Purdue didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Nebraska in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 43-37 victory. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Nebraska's Trey Palmer, who picked up 237 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for Purdue to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Nebraska is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Purdue, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 39.5 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Nebraska.