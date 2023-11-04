Who's Playing

Miami (FL) Hurricanes @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Miami (FL) 6-2, North Carolina State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miami (FL) has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the North Carolina State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami (FL) ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Virginia and snuck past 29-26.

Miami (FL)'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ajay Allen, who rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown. Kamren Kinchens made the highlight reel by snagging an interception and taking it all the way to the house.

Miami (FL) was down by three with only zero seconds left when they drove 25 yards for the winning score. Mark Fletcher Jr. punched in the touchdown from 11 yards out.

Miami (FL)'s defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. The heavy lifting was done by Rueben Bain Jr. and Branson Deen who racked up four sacks between them.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State beat Clemson 24-17 on Saturday. The victory was just what North Carolina State needed coming off of a 24-3 defeat in their prior game.

Among those leading the charge was Kevin Concepcion, who picked up 83 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Concepcion's longest reception was for an incredible 72 yards.

Miami (FL)'s victory bumped their record up to 6-2. As for North Carolina State, their victory bumped their record up to 5-3.

Looking ahead, Miami (FL) is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points.

Odds

Miami (FL) is a 4-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Miami (FL) has won all of the games they've played against North Carolina State in the last 7 years.