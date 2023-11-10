Who's Playing
Stanford Cardinal @ No. 16 Oregon State Beavers
Current Records: Stanford 3-6, Oregon State 7-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Oregon State will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Oregon State Beavers and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. Oregon State will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.
Last Saturday, Oregon State was able to grind out a solid victory over Colorado, taking the game 26-19.
DJ Uiagalelei continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 16 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for 223 yards and a touchdown. Damien Martinez and his 115 yards on the ground were also a key factor in Oregon State's win.
The team's defense also helped out by holding Colorado to a paltry 238 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Oregon State's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. Colorado's QB won't forget Andrew Chatfield Jr. anytime soon given Chatfield Jr. sacked him three times.
Meanwhile, Stanford gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They had just enough and edged Washington State out 10-7.
Their wins bumped Oregon State to 7-2 and Stanford to 3-6.
As mentioned, Oregon State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 21 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-4 against the spread).
Oregon State barely slipped by Stanford in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, winning 28-27. Will Oregon State repeat their success, or does Stanford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Oregon State is a big 21-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 54.5 points.
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stanford has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Oregon State.
- Oct 08, 2022 - Oregon State 28 vs. Stanford 27
- Nov 13, 2021 - Oregon State 35 vs. Stanford 14
- Dec 12, 2020 - Stanford 27 vs. Oregon State 24
- Sep 28, 2019 - Stanford 31 vs. Oregon State 28
- Nov 10, 2018 - Stanford 48 vs. Oregon State 17
- Oct 26, 2017 - Stanford 15 vs. Oregon State 14
- Nov 05, 2016 - Stanford 26 vs. Oregon State 15
- Sep 25, 2015 - Stanford 42 vs. Oregon State 24