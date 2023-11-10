Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ No. 16 Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Stanford 3-6, Oregon State 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Oregon State will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Oregon State Beavers and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. Oregon State will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, Oregon State was able to grind out a solid victory over Colorado, taking the game 26-19.

DJ Uiagalelei continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 16 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for 223 yards and a touchdown. Damien Martinez and his 115 yards on the ground were also a key factor in Oregon State's win.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Colorado to a paltry 238 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Oregon State's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. Colorado's QB won't forget Andrew Chatfield Jr. anytime soon given Chatfield Jr. sacked him three times.

Meanwhile, Stanford gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They had just enough and edged Washington State out 10-7.

Their wins bumped Oregon State to 7-2 and Stanford to 3-6.

As mentioned, Oregon State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 21 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-4 against the spread).

Oregon State barely slipped by Stanford in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, winning 28-27. Will Oregon State repeat their success, or does Stanford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oregon State is a big 21-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Oregon State.