How to watch Oregon vs. Oregon State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Oregon vs. Oregon State football game
Who's Playing
No. 14 Oregon (home) vs. Oregon State (away)
Current Records: Oregon 9-2; Oregon State 5-6
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Oregon State and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Oregon State picked up 597 yards, Oregon 450).
It's always hard to lose, and it's even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask the Beavers, the unfortunate recipient of a 54-53 defeat at the hands of the Washington State Cougars last week. Oregon State might have lost, but man -- RB Jermar Jefferson was a total machine. He rushed for 132 yards and two TDs on 21 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Jefferson's 54-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.
Oregon State's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.
Oregon suffered a bitter loss, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Ducks fell just short of ASU by a score of 31-28. The Ducks got a solid performance out of WR Johnny Johnson III, who caught ten passes for 207 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That receiving effort made it the first game that Johnson III has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Beavers enter the contest with only four interceptions, good for eighth best in the nation. But the Ducks enter the matchup having picked the ball off 17 times, good for first in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Ducks are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Beavers.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Ducks, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 17.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 66
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon have won three out of their last four games against Oregon State.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Oregon 55 vs. Oregon State 15
- Nov 25, 2017 - Oregon 69 vs. Oregon State 10
- Nov 26, 2016 - Oregon State 34 vs. Oregon 24
- Nov 27, 2015 - Oregon 52 vs. Oregon State 42
